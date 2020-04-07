Franklin Herron

Nampa, ID – Franklin D. Herron peacefully passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 83, related to natural causes. He was born to Hugh McKinley and Lucille Collard Herron on December 14, 1936, in Price, Utah.

Frank was born with Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy and was not expected to live past the age of 17. He graduated High school and went on to learn Accounting. He was the Business Manager for many car dealerships around the country and in Calgary, Canada, several of which were owned by his brother Robert Herron. He retired and settled in Idaho with friends. In the fall of 2012, he moved into a care center and then in 2015 he moved again to The Karcher Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center where he became and served as the President of the Residents.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents: Hugh McKinley Herron (1942), Lucille Collard Herron (1986); his sisters; Dorothy Mary Herron (1937), Patsy Joan Herron Grange (2020); and his brother, Robert Lester Herron (1982).

He was cremated in Idaho and will be buried in the Price City Cemetery near family.