Free Trial of the MyStrength App Announced to Assist in Overall Health

In an effort to continue providing ongoing support for individuals that are experiencing increased stress as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak within Utah, the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health in the Department of Human Services happily announced a special free trial.

This free 60-day trial is for the MyStrength app. Resources that are available through the app are evidence-based and provide a holistic approach to an individual’s overall well-being.

Guest access is now available for all in the state of Utah and may be utilized by health and behavioral health clients and employees. Each individual that uses the app will be guided to create their own account that will be tailored to their needs.

A guest account can be set up in three easy steps by visiting mystrength.com. The Utah access code is UDHSguest33.