Funding Available Through Castle Country BEAR Small Business Grant

COVID-19 Relief Funding

Purpose:

To issue grants of up to $500 per qualifying business in accordance with the terms outlined below. Grants are to pay operating and regular business expenses of locally-owned (or equivalent) small businesses in Carbon and Emery counties. Funds shall be allocated on a “first-come, first-serve” basis in compliance with GOED contract.

Guidelines:

Many businesses in Carbon and Emery counties are facing challenges as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19. Castle Country BEAR will identify businesses that may be especially benefited by receiving a grant of up to $500 to help cover regular business expenses. Regular business expenses include:

– Utilities;

– Rent (up to 50% of grant request);

– Payroll;

– Payroll taxes;

– Employee health benefits; and

– Other similar operating expenses, as defined and determined by the Castle Country BEAR board.

Regular business expenses will be paid directly to the vendor, when applicable, by Castle Country BEAR (i.e. utilities, rent, etc.). *The establishment must be in business prior to March 1, 2020.

To apply, a qualifying business must submit to Castle Country BEAR the following information, if applicable:

– General business information (i.e. business name, address, owner’s contact information, etc.). Confirmation of business local ownership or equivalent, as approved by the BEAR Board.

– Applicant Contact Information (Name, Phone, Email)

– Copy of valid business license and State of Utah business identification number

– A statement of hardship, written on company letterhead and signed by business owner, which shall:

1. State how the COVID -19 pandemic has negatively affected the business;

2. A statement acknowledging business owner willingness to take part in a follow -up BEAR business interview/visit.

3. Estimate revenue lost during a one-month period, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic;

4. Other funds contributed (i.e. SBA loans, RLF loans, private funds, etc.);

5. Number of jobs assisted/saved; and

6. Requested amount of funds (up to $500) in the form of a grant issued by the Castle Country BEAR. Details regarding the use of funds; who and why paid.

– Supporting documentation of invoices, bills, accounting summaries (if requesting payroll, payroll taxes, employee benefits), etc. that clearly illustrates vendors, amounts due, and due dates. The qualifying business must submit the above stated information through an application portal determined by the Castle Country BEAR COVID-19 Relief Funding

subcommittee.

Grants will be made available to qualifying businesses at a first-come, first-served basis, at the Castle Country BEAR’s discretion, until funds are depleted or until June 30, 2020. Only one grant per business is allowed. All businesses should have a current business license filed in Carbon or Emery counties. Grants may not pay past due or arrears prior to the Southeast Utah Health Department Public Health Order 2020-02 dated March 16, 2020.

Application Process:

Businesses are to complete the application below provided by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and submit it via email to Jade Powell (jpowell@seualg.utah.gov ) with the following in the subject line: “[Business Name] BEAR Sub-Grant”. In the email, the following should be included:

– Application

– Letter of Hardship

– Copy of Valid Business License

– Bills and accounting summaries (if requesting payroll, payroll taxes, employee benefits)