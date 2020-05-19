GEAR UP is Ready to Assist Your Student in a Myriad of Ways

The local Gaining Early Awareness for Undergraduate Program (GEAR UP) is looking for young and eager minds to sign up. GEAR UP is a college readiness grant program that is free to qualifying students that are in grades seven through 12. GEAR UP works to assist students navigate successfully through secondary schools while also easing the transition into college. Not stopping there, the program bridges the gap between families and schools.

The GEAR UP program follows the student from grade seven into their first year of college, aiding the student will all of their needs and creating a support system for them at a time that may be challenging and stressful.

The GEAR UP services include, but are not limited to, tutoring and mentoring, family workshops, career awareness and readiness, college readiness, college campus visits, ACT prep, applying for scholarships, scholarship searches, successful transitioning, financial aid education and assistance and assistance with college entrance requirements.

GEAR UP’s Lead Advisor is Jessica Price and may be contacted for more information at jessica.tucker@usu.edu or (435) 613-5204.