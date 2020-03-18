GENERAL NOTICE TO CONTROL NOXIOUS WEEDS

Notice is hereby given this 20 Day of March 2020, pursuant to the Utah Noxious Weed Act, Section 7, to every person who owns or controls land in Emery County, Utah, that noxious weeds standing, being, or growing on such land shall be controlled and the spread of same prevented by effective cutting, tillage, cropping, pasturing, or treating with chemicals or other effective methods, or combination thereof, approved by County Weed supervisor, as often as may be required to prevent the weed from blooming and maturing seeds, or spreading by root, root stalks or other means.
Upon failure to comply with this notice, the owner or person in possession of property upon which noxious weeds are present shall be deemed negligent and enforce control measures may be imposed at the discretion of county authorities. Expenses of control measures employed by the county shall be paid directly by the owner or person in possession of the property, or shall constitute a lien on property and become collectible by taxes.
There are hereby designated five classes of noxious weeds in the state: Class 1A (EDRR Watch List), Class 1 (EDRR), Class 2 (Control), Class 3 (Containment), and Class 4 (Prohibited for sale or propagation).
TABLE
Class 1A: Early Detection Rapid Response (EDRR) Watch List
Declard noxious and invasive weeds not native to the state of Utah and not known to exist in the State that pose a serious threat to the state and should be considered as a very high priority.
Common crupina Crupina vulgaris
African rue Peganum harmala
Small bugloss Anchusa arvensis
Mediterranean sage Salvia aethiopis
Spring millet Milium vernale
Syrian beancaper Zygophyllum fabago
Ventenata (North Africa grass) Ventenata dubia
Plumeless thistle Carduus acanthoides
Malta starthistle Centaurea melitensis
Class 1B: Early Detection Rapid Response (EDRR)
Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the State of Utah that are known to exist in the state in very limited populations and pose a serious threat to the state and should be considered as a very high priority.
Camelthorn Alhagi maurorum
Garlic mustard Alliaria petiolata
Purple starthistle Centaurea calcitrapa
Goatsrue Galega officinalis
African mustard Brassica tournefortii
Giant reed Arundo donax
Japanese knotweed Polygonum cuspidatum
Blueweed (Vipers bugloss) Echium vulgare
Elongated mustard Brassica elongata
Common St. Johnswort Hypericum perforatum
Oxeye daisy Leucanthemum vulgare
Cutleaf vipergrass Scorzonera laciniata
Class 2: Control
Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the state of Utah, that pose a threat to the state and should be considered a high priority for control. Weeds listed in the control list are known to exist in varying populations throughout the state. The concentration of these weeds is at a level where control or eradication may be possible.
Leafy spurge Euphorbia esula
Medusahead Taeniatherum caput-medusae
Rush skeletonweed Chondrilla juncea
Spotted knapweed Centaurea stoebe
Purple loosestrife Lythrum salicaria
Squarrose knapweed Centaurea virgata
Dyers woad Isatis tinctoria
Yellow starthistle Centaurea solstitialis
Yellow toadflax Linaria vulgaris
Diffuse knapweed Centaurea diffusa
Black henbane Hyoscyamus niger
Dalmation toadflax Linaria dalmatica
Class 3: Containment
Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the State of Utah that are widely spread. Weeds listed in the containment noxious weeds list are known to exist in various populations throughout the state. Weed control efforts may be directed at reducing or eliminating new or expanding weed populations. Known and established weed populations, as determined by the weed control authority, may be managed by any approved weed control methodology, as determined by the weed control
authority. These weeds pose a threat to the agricultural industry and agricultural products.
Russian knapweed Acroptilon repens
Houndstounge Cynoglossum officianale
Perennial pepperweed Lepidium latifolium
(Tall whitetop)
Phragmites (Common reed) Phragmites australis ssp.
Tamarisk(Saltcedar) Tamarix ramosissima
Hoary cress Cardaria spp.
Canada thistle Cirsium arvense
Poison hemlock Conium maculatum
Musk thistle Carduus nutans
Quackgrass Elymus repens
Jointed goatgrass Aegilops cylindrica
Bermudagrass* Cynodon dactylon
Perennial Sorghum spp. including but not limited
to Johnson Grass (Sorghum
halepense)and Sorghum
almum (Sorghum almum).
Scotch thistle (Cotton thistle) Onopordum acanthium
Field bindweed Convolvulus spp.
(Wild Morning-glory)
Puncturevine(Goathead) Tribulus terrestris
* Bermudagrass (Cynodon dactylon) shall not be a noxious weed in Washington County and shall not be subject to provisions of the Utah Noxious Weed Law within the boundaries of that county. It shall be a noxious weed throughout all other areas of the State of Utah and shall be subject to the laws therein.
Class 4: Prohibited
Declared noxious and invasive weeds, not native to the state of Utah, that pose a threat to the state through the retail sale or propagation in the nursery and greenhouse industry. Prohibited noxious weeds are annual, biennial, or perennial plants that the commissioner designates as having the potential or are known to be detrimental to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, or other property.
Cogongrass Imperata cylindrica
(Japanese blood grass)
Myrtle spurge Euphorbia myrsinites
Dames Rocket Hesperis matronalis
Scotch broom Cytisus scoparius
Russian olive Elaeagnus angustifolia
Declared a Noxious Weed by Emery County
Russian olive Elaeagnus angustifolia
Published in the ETV Newspaper on March 18, 2020.