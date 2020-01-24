Geography Bee Winners Named at Ferron Elementary

By Julie Johansen

Two geography bee competitions were hosted at Ferron Elementary on Thursday.

The competition for the lower grades took place in the morning for grades 1-3. The winner of this bee was Chance Christiansen, a third grade student. Ajay Thomas was chosen as the champion for the upper grades, which includes grades four and five. Twelve students competed against Thomas and after several rounds, including tie-breaker rounds, Thomas, a fifth grade student, was victorious.

The National Geographical Organization states that geography bees inspire students to be curious about the world they live in. The bees are hosted in over 10,000 schools worldwide. School winners are then eligible to take a test to qualify for the state competition later in the spring.