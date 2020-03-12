Girls’ Golf Teams Meet in Moab

The second match of the season for Region 12 girls’ golf was hosted on Monday at the Moab golf course.

Richfield once again came out on top, taking the win with a 337 score. They were followed by Emery High School at 423 and Carbon High School (CHS) at 427. Grand came in after at 487 with South Sevier and San Juan finishing out the scoring with 512 and 527 scores, respectively.

“It was a tough day; we just didn’t perform too many off line shots and off line shots at Moab will punish you,” stated CHS coach Kenji Otani. He continued by stating the team also struggled on the greens.

The teams were scheduled to play at the Carbon Country Club on March 19; however, that has been postponed following an announcement from the Utah High School Athletic Association to suspend spring activities beginning on March 16 and lasting at least two weeks.