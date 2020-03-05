Goals Remain High with Young Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After graduating over 20 seniors in the past two years, the Dinos baseball team will have a significantly younger roster. Carbon will consists of a couple seniors, a handful of juniors and a plethora of underclassman. “We are super young,” said head coach Jeff Cisneros.

With that being said, Coach Cisneros is still excited about his team’s potential. The Dinos’ best asset this year might be their pitching depth. “We do not have anyone that will turn heads, but we have a lot of arms,” said Cisneros.

Even with the inexperience, the Dinos are planning to be competitive in the region. The returning state champions, Richfield, will be tough again this year as many players are coming back. Emery will also be competitive while San Juan and South Sevier are huge question marks.

Coaches throughout the state have to put more emphasis on their preseason schedule due to the new RPI system. The Dinos are taking advantage of their preseason with games against Grantsville and Juab, two of the top teams in 3A. With tough preseason and region games, Carbon is hoping to put itself in a good spot by the time the state tournament rolls around.