Golf Gaining Steam at Pinnacle

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Panthers will bring back some familiar faces on the golf team this year. Junior Jacee Atwood and sophomores Ashlynn Behunin and Alana Lunelli will all be back for another season. Behunin is a good golfer and is expected to take several steps in her sophomore campaign. There will also be a number of golfers added to the team as many students have shown an interest in the sport.

Pinnacle and Green River comprise Region 19. “I don’t know how competitive the region will be,” said head coach Eric Hansen. “Green River will be good.”

The Panthers will visit Carbon Country Club Golf Course, Millsite and Rose Park, where state will be held this year, to name a few.