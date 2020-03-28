Gov. Herbert Issues Stay Safe, Stay Home Directive

Southeast Utah Health Department

Governor Gary Herbert recently issued a directive to all Utahan’s indicating that we all need to “Stay Safe, Stay Home.” The Southeast Utah Health Department recognizes that there is some flexibility built into that directive for local health departments to address unique issues in their communities.

Until we have had some time to work through this new directive and to work with our elected leaders to determine how if affects Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, the original Public Health Order issued on March 17 will remain in place.

We ask that every family and employer read through the directive to determine how they can best adhere to its policies. We love our communities and know that as we work together, we will emerge healthy and ready to support everyone who has been so seriously impacted by this disease.

To view the directive, please click here.