Governor Gary Herbert Celebrates Be Awesome Online Statewide Initiative

Press Release

My Discovery Destination! is working with local schools, businesses and community organizations to address digital literacy. Resources from both national and state organizations will be provided in an online format for families to access at their convenience. Designed to empower parents with resources and tools to help their children be safe and responsible online, these daily challenges will be issued in bite-size, mini-lessons that can be easily implemented into even the busiest schedule. In conjunction with the online resources, family workshops will be held in communities across the state in April.

“By inviting communities statewide to join together to address this important topic, our goal is to focus all eyes on educating kids and families, increase the awareness and impact of the efforts of so many organizations working tirelessly to serve Utah families, and focus our entire state on learning to Be Awesome Online,” said Sharilee Griffiths, Executive Director of My Discovery Destination! This statewide initiative officially kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in conjunction with Safer Internet Day. There will be a celebration with Governor Gary Herbert in support of the initiative at 10 a.m. on Feb. 18 at the Utah State Capitol.

“Parenting in the digital age is complex. This Be Awesome Online initiative will give parents tools to get people thinking and talking about internet safety in their homes, and then learning and acting on a schedule that works for their family. The family workshops will provide opportunities for parents and kids to openly explore both the benefits and concerns about raising children in a world that is so connected via the internet.” Griffiths said. “My Discovery Destination! is pleased to equip Utah families with resources to help every member Be Awesome Online.”

At these community workshops, families will:

· Learn about online safety tools and how to better navigate the internet

· Increase their understanding of digital well-being

· Engage with other parents in meaningful conversations about raising children in an online world

Tori Jones, My Discovery Destination! Community Coordinator in Box Elder, added, “My Discovery Destination! is thrilled to be taking this important information statewide in a format that will be available to all Utah families at a time and in a place that is flexible and can work into their schedule.”

The Be Awesome Online statewide initiative and resources is designed to deepen the understanding and knowledge of parents, families and teachers about digital safety tools and resources and to mobilize schools and communities to engage families around best practices and shared learning as well as generate collective impact on Utah communities.

About My Discovery Destination!

My Discovery Destination!® is all about strengthening families and building character. The Discovery Family program provides an effective way for parents, schools and communities to address head-on the key protective

factors measured in the bi-annual Sharp assessment, including family attachment, opportunities for prosocial involvement and rewards for prosocial involvement. Membership is free and open to all families who want to utilize the resources and tools to help raise resilient kids. For more information, visit MyDiscoveryDestination.com