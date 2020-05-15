Governor Herbert Announces that Utah Will Move Into Low Risk Phase on May 16

It was announced on Thursday by Governor Gary Herbert that the majority of Utah will enter into the yellow, or low risk, phase of the pandemic on Saturday, May 16. This moves the state from the moderate risk, or orange, stage, which Utah phased into at the end of April.

This phase means that groups of 50 or fewer are allowed for private groups that are implementing social distancing practices. Congregating for large, public events is still not allowed and in-person should be limited to households if possible. Six feet of space is still encouraged and highly-touched surfaces are being recommended to not come in contact with. Face coverings in public are still enforced as well.

There are areas of Utah that will remain in the moderate risk phase of the pandemic, including Grand County, Wasatch County, West Valley City, Salt Lake City and Summit County. This is due to these areas being heavy utilized for business and tourism purposes.

Dine-in services will remain open, following the same guidelines as the moderate risk, with the stipulation that playgrounds inside of eating establishments remain closed. A full list of guidelines for all types of businesses and organizations, as well as tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, may be found by clicking here.