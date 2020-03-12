Governor Herbert Speaks on Mass Gatherings, Public Schools

ETV News stock photo

A press conference on Monday afternoon addressed restrictions to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) in Utah.

Governor Gary Herbert spoke on the virus and preemptive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. “I think everybody understands that things have changed in the last 24 hours in a significant way,” he said.

In response to the virus, the state of Utah developed a task force to evaluate the data, recommend actions and more. “It is better to be early than it is to be too late,” Herbert said.

Following recommendations from the task force, the Utah Health Department and other officials, Herbert announced steps to combat COVID-19. Beginning Monday, March 16, mass gatherings throughout the state are being limited to groups of less than 100 healthy individuals. This includes conferences, concerts and religious gatherings. Herbert stressed that this does not apply to schools; however, local districts and health departments may implement further restrictions as situations evolve.

Noelle Cockett, USU President, also spoke and announced that classes will be cancelled beginning Friday, March 13. Work is underway to begin online classes next week.

Sydnee Dickson, Utah State Superintendent of Public Instruction, stated that out-of-state travel for public schools is discouraged. Mass gatherings, school-wide recesses and lunches, and other groupings of students are being advised against. She advised local schools not to close their doors without recommendations from area health departments.

Those in the high risk populations, including elderly and immune compromised individuals, should limit gatherings to 20 people or less. The governor also stated that telecommuting (working from home) is advised if possible.

Currently, there are five cases of COVID-19 in Utah that are expected to have a full recovery.