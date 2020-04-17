Graduation and Prom are Still Happening at Carbon High School

On Friday afternoon, Carbon High School released a statement that regarded the many questions and rumors that surround the 2020 graduation ceremony. That statement reads as follows:

We wanted to make everyone, especially our Seniors, aware that the administration, teachers and staff at CHS are committed to making sure there is a Junior Prom and Graduation Ceremony this year. We don’t know when those events will happen this summer (or possibly Fall), but no matter how long we have to wait, they will still happen.

We are planning a Graduation Event for May 21st, to commemorate the actual day of Graduation. More details on this event will be coming, and we will adhere to all requirements given to use by the Health Department. If circumstances change in the next 4 weeks, we may alter this event. However, this event will not replace the formal graduation ceremony that we will have as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and we can all get back together again. This is very important to us and we want to assure everyone that we are doing all we can to make sure our Seniors can still celebrate there 4 years at CHS the right way.