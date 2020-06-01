Grand County Marks Up Two New COVID-19 Cases

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) reported new COVID-19 cases within its district on Monday afternoon. The health department reported two new cases in Grand County, bringing the district’s total to 30.

“These two new cases do not seem to be related to any previous Grand County positives,” stated the SEUHD.

Grand County is now up to 12 total cases. While six cases have recovered, six cases are still active. All of the cases in Carbon and Emery counties have recovered with Carbon’s total cases being 11 and Emery County’s being 7. The SEUHD would like remind everyone to do their part to keep those around them safe.

“Wearing a mask in public and where social distancing is hard to maintain, wash or sanitize your hands frequently and stay home when sick.”

An estimate of 2,850 tests have been conducted in the region. “If you have symptoms that are similar to those of COVID-19, get tested,” concluded the SEUHD.