Grantsville Stuns Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery found itself in a battle on Tuesday night when it visited Grantsville. It was close for the entirety of the game as the teams traded buckets. The Spartans did not shoot the ball well in this one and only made 35 percent of their shots and 27 percent from beyond the arc.

It was 40-38 in the fourth with Emery trailing. The Cowboys extended their lead to six late, 51-45, before Jordan Ekker hit a big three to make it a one-possession game. The Spartans could not get over the hump, though, and fell in the low scoring affair, 55-52. Free throw shooting also hurt Emery in the close contest as they went 8-17 (47%) from the line.

Brax Jensen added another double-double with 14 points, 13 assists and three steals but did not have his best night, going 29% from the field with seven turnovers. Ekker hit four threes for 12 points and led the team with six rebounds. He too went cold and only had the one field goal in the second half. Kyler Wilstead managed to add 10 points but was in foul trouble most of the night.

All in all, the Spartans headed for home disappointed in the effort. They know they will have to play better to achieve the goals they have set.

Friday marks an opportunity for Emery (5-2) to get back on track when it hosts South Summit (2-7) at 7 p.m. View all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.