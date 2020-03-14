Great Showmanship Displayed at the San Rafael Middle School Spring Show

The San Rafael Middle School cheerleaders have worked hard all year to perfect their various routines and performances.

The cheer team has had a busy year as they accompanied many of the Bulldog teams to games in order to motivate them and cheer them through the battles. This hard work and dedication was showcased recently as the cheerleaders hosted their annual spring show. During this show, the team welcomed friends, family, fellow classmates, staff and more to witness their many performances.

The cheerleaders are coached by Anjelena Behling and Danielle Tuttle. Team members include Lillee Tuttle (captain), Gracie Huntington (caption)m Natalie Pace (co-captain), Emilee Mortensen (co-captain), Asia Anderson, Jessie Brinkerhoff, Paige Farley, Tyleigh Fox, Charity Jewkes, Reaghan Laws, Serinity LeRoy, Mylie Magnuson, Amanda Mesler, Tylie Skinner, Sarah Snow and Kaitlyn Thomas.