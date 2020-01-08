Green River Basketball Shines Against Dugway

ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

Both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from Green River traveled to take on the Dugway Mustangs in non-conference matchups on Tuesday. The teams came ready to attack and gave their all to the Mustangs, catching them off guard and triumphantly leaving their mark.

The Lady Pirates began hot, holding the Mustangs to only two points in the first quarter to take a whopping 15-2 advantage. This continued throughout the entire competition as the second, third and fourth quarters had glaringly similar scores. The Lady Pirates came out on top each quarter with scores of 14-1, 16-4 and 18-3, respectively.

The game finally came to an end with the Lady Pirates overcoming the Mustangs 63-10. Freshman Abby Erwin led the scoring with 16 points followed by junior Morgan Bastian with 15 and junior Talynn Lovato with 14.

When the boys’ teams met on the court, each team was ready to do what it took to take the win. Green River was once again on fire, however, not letting up on the Mustangs once. The first quarter ended with the Pirates in the lead, 22-10. The second quarter was a bit tighter than the first, yet Green River did not give up their momentum, outscoring Dugway 15-11. The third and fourth quarters ended in the same fashion at 23-8 and 17-8. The game ended with the Pirates besting the Mustangs 77-37.

Junior Rad Hughes was the star of the game, leading the team with 29 points. Hughes was followed by senior teammates Weston Hatfield and Sam Corrigan with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Next up, the Pirates will welcome Whitehorse on Friday for a conference game while the Lady Pirates will travel to Bicknell to take on Wayne on Wednesday.