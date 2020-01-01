GREEN RIVER CONSERVATION DISTRICT 2020 MEETING SCHEDULE

Notice is hereby given that the Green River Conservation District will hold its official meetings at 12:00 noon at the Tamarisk Restaurant, 1710 E. Main in Green River, Utah on the following dates for 2020:
2020 Meeting Dates
January 10
February 14
March 13
April 10
May 8
June 12
July 10
August 14
September 11
October 9
November 13
December 11
All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 1, 2020.