Green River High Celebrates Graduates in Unique Ceremony *Photo Gallery*

In usual Green River Pirates fashion, those at Green River High School (GRHS) were not about to let the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from celebrating this year’s graduates.

Rather than foregoing a celebration, minds were put together and a unique graduation ceremony was created. Family, friends, staff and more gathered at GRHS on Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. The ceremony was hosted outside in the front area of the school and each graduate rode in on their own golf cart, where they sat for the remainder of the ceremony.

The night began as Anakaren Gonzalez gave the welcoming speech. Following her touching remarks, valedictorian Sarah Vollmer gave a hearty speech, congratulating her fellow graduates and thanking those that helped her along the way.

Tawni Jensen, GRHS teacher, was then asked to speak a few words before the presentation of the diplomas, which was conducted by Principal Kayce Fluckley and members of the Emery School Board. To receive their diplomas, the graduates drove their carts onto the grass, were given their diploma, and then drove back into the parking lot.

A slideshow commemorating the graduates was presented before the closing remarks were spoken by GRHS Senior Class Advisor Kent Nelson. Samuel Corrigan, salutatorian, then had the honor of presenting the graduates.

Following the ceremony, the seniors and their guests were encouraged to remain at the school for a bit longer to receive special gifts for their accomplishments.

The GRHS class of 2020 including Axel Anguiano Avila, Jazmin Aguilera Hernandez, Samuel John Corrigan, Alicia Avila Espinoza, Araceli Gaspar, Anakaren Gonzalez, Weston Hatfield-Knight, Preston Scott Marshall, Virgilio Mendoza Silveyra, Cord Wayne Pfander, Anahy Trejo, Manuel Rivera Lujan and Sarah Vollmer.