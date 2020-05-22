Green River High School Faculty Celebrates Students’ Achievements

The Green River High School faculty and staff decided to celebrate students’ achievements on Monday by visiting and congratulating them from the sidewalks and roads. The staff wanted to remind the students that even during the closure, they celebrate student success.
The closure has made school and communication complex. Principal Kayce Fluckey and the staff wanted to make the year-end award ceremony a little more special for the students succeeding in a stressful time.
The faculty enjoyed a three-hour bus trip throughout Green River, stopping at each door and announcing their presence with a megaphone and cheers. Principal Fluckey enthusiastically planned and led this masked group through the town.