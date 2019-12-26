Green River Lady Pirates Fall in Final Game of 2019

Preparing for the holidays did not stop the Green River High School (GRHS) Lady Pirates from gearing up for one final game of 2019. The Lady Pirates welcomed the Tabiona Tigers to their home court on Dec. 20 for a match-up.

Both teams were fresh and ready for the fight in the first quarter, making the competition tight. While the Lady Pirates fought valiantly, they came up short under the Tigers with a score of 12-10.

The second quarter was not so successful for Green River. While they were able to score in the double digits in the first quarter, the same could not be said for the remainder of the game. The second quarter was the lowest score of the day for the Lady Pirates, ending at 10-4.

The Tigers kept their claws out for the rest of the game and did not let up. The third and fourth quarters ended with 10-9 and 8-9, respectfully. This final quarter is the lone quarter that Green River was on top.

That top score was not enough to assist the Lady Pirates in a win, however. The game ended with the Tigers besting the Lady Pirates with a final score of 40-32. Abby Erwin took the title of the top scorer of the evening, with 10 points of her own. She was followed by Talynn Lovato with eight points.

Morgann Bastian, as usual, was successful in scoring a three-pointer for the team. This time, she was joined by Megan Vollmer, who also scored her own three-pointer.