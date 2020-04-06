Green River Man Recognized for his Efforts in Assisting Many During COVID-19 Pandemic

Those that reside within Carbon and Emery counties are known for banding together in difficult times and supporting one another. This has been especially true lately as all do their part to combat COVID-19. Dale Roundy of Green River is an example of this and has been recognized for his work in printing 3-D masks to donate.

Due to the shortage of masks for healthcare professionals throughout the United States, this effort is necessary. The masks, which require filters, are made by cutting up a single mask into six pieces. Those that own 3-D printers are encouraged to follow suit and make the masks to donate to local hospitals and other healthcare establishments.

Currently, there is not a centralized location for the masks to be distributed. For the time being, the hope is that individuals and groups are able to donate them to local clinics, hospitals and more.