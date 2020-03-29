Green River Missionary Welcomed Home

Elder Giles returned with honor from the San Antonio, Texas Mission. His return home was not your normal “welcome home” reunion. Elder Giles was met at the airport by only his mother and father while the remainder of his family stayed home in order to distance themselves from the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, Elder Giles was welcomed home with a parade of locals in their cars, driving by with welcome home signs and honking horns to show their support and to practice safe social distancing. Elder Giles will be quarantined for two weeks in his home in order to comply with health regulations and to keep him, his family and his community safe.

Favorite scripture: Alma 26:27 Now when our hearts were depressed, and we are about to turn back, behold, the Lord comforted us, and said: Go among by brethren, the Lamanites, and bear with patience, thine affliction, and I will give unto you success.