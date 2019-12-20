Green River Pirates Bested by the Red Devils

The Green River Pirates hit the road on Wednesday to travel to Moab and take on the Grand Red Devils.

In the first quarter, the Devils came out swinging, not letting up on the Pirates at all. The quarter ended with a score of 21-9 in favor of the Red Devils. In the second quarter, the Pirates fought back valiantly, not willing to lie down and lose the fight. The proved well for Green River as the team was able to push back and end the quarter in a tie, 23-23, to trail 44-32 at halftime.

However, the Devils weren’t finished with the Pirates and tamped their momentum a bit, seeing the end of the third quarter with a score of 19-18. The fourth quarter followed in much the same fashion, with a score of 19-17.

Ultimately, the Pirates lost to the Devils with a final game score of 82-67.