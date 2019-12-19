Green River Pirates Sail Over Dugway Mustangs

ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

Just before the holiday season, the Green River High School Pirates played host to the Dugway Mustangs on Tuesday.

In the first quarter, Dugway struggled a bit and fell behind while Green River played hard and scored well, with the score ending at 20/10 in the Pirates’ favor. The second quarter was even worse for the Mustangs, with a score of 23-8. The third and fourth quarters followed similarly at 19-9 and 17-3, with the Pirates on top the whole time.

The final score was a whopping 79-30 with Green River finding its home court lucky. Overall, Green River is standing at 5-3 on the season with Dugway at 2-8.