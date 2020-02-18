Green River Pirates Take on the Tigers

ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

Green River High’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams traveled on Saturday to take on the Tabiona Tigers in a non-conference game. Hitting the road and playing on an unfamiliar court proved to be the downfall of both the Pirates and Lady Pirates.

The first quarter for the Lady Pirates saw them falling behind by just three points, 11-8, while the second quarter saw Tabiona gaining some traction and overcoming Green River 9-4. The third quarter was the biggest hit of the game for the Lady Pirates, who were conquered by the Lady Tigers 12-2.

The Lady Pirates gave one final push in the fourth quarter and were able to keep the Lady Tigers from gaining much traction, only falling by a lone point, 10-9. The game ended with the Lady Tigers thrashing the Lady Pirates at 42-23.

The boys’ contest was more of a high-scoring affair than the girls’.

The game began with both the Pirates and the Tigers working hard to gain the upper hand, ending the first quarter with the Tigers ahead by three, 24-21. Competition was much tighter in the second quarter, with the scores both coming just under double digits. Each team worked hard to keep the other away from the net and Green River came ahead by one, 9-8.

The Pirates kept that momentum for the third quarter and were successful in besting the Tigers once again, 24-22. However, the Tigers sharpened their claws for the final quarter and dug into the Pirates just enough to get ahead, 21-13. This tight contest ended with the Tigers winning 75-67.