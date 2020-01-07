Green River Pirates Triumph Against Monticello

The Green River Pirates welcomed the Monticello Buckaroos to their home court on Friday for non-conference match-up.

Both teams played well during this game with each quarter seeing double digit scoring across the board. In the first quarter, Green River came out swinging and jumped out to a 15-12 lead. The second quarter saw tough competition as Monticello worked to take the lead. However, Green River pulled ahead to take the advantage, 27-23, into halftime.

The third quarter found the Pirates pushing hard and not letting up on the Buckaroos, ending with a total of 16-10. The fourth quarter is when Monticello really fought back, succeeding in finally scoring over the Pirates at 23-15. This small victory did not fully benefit the Buckaroos, however, as the close game was called with Green River winning 58-56.

Junior Rad Hughes ler the Pirates with 16 points of his own. He was followed closely by teammates Axel Anguiano and Virg Mendoza, both seniors, who scored 14 points apiece.