Green River Rock and Mineral Festival Coming March 27-29

Fourth annual Green River Rock & Mineral Festival to be held March 27-29, 2020.

Paleontologist H. Greg McDonald, PhD. leads his annual field trip to Fossil Point near Green River, Utah, 2017. Photo by Ryan Baxter (Epicenter).

Press Release

Spend the weekend in scenic Green River, Utah for the fourth annual Green River Rock & Mineral Festival. Hosted on the grounds of the John Wesley Powell River History Museum from March 27-29, 2020, the festival is free and open to the public and will feature expert-led natural history field trips, rock and mineral vendors, and fun for the whole family. Visit www.greenriverrocks.com for the most up-to-date schedule of events, including field trip details.

Festivities begin Friday night (March 27) in Green River with a lecture by Tim Riley, curator of archaeology from Utah State University Eastern’s Prehistoric Museum. Vendors, artisans and family-friendly activities will be set up on the museum grounds on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Field trips will run on Saturday and Sunday. Regional experts lead field trips to rockhounding sites, local rock art panels and more. All field trips require signing up at the museum. Sign ups begin at the Friday night lecture. All field trips depart from the museum.

Vendor applications are open and encouraged. Applying is free and applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Visit www.greenriverrocks.com for vendor information.

The festival is also seeking additional sponsors. Email info@greenriverrocks.com for details.

About: The Green River Rock & Mineral Festival brings awareness to and fosters appreciation of rural places, wilderness, unique sites and overlooked histories. Specifically, the festival seeks to highlight the area around Green River, Utah, and the overlooked stories of this remote place, its people and cultures; and nearby significant geological, paleontological and archaeological sites. The weekend-long festival, which brings 300-350 people to Green River, is hosted by the City of Green River with support from Epicenter.