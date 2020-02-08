Green River Student Receives Prize for Clean-Up Artwork

Book Cliff Elementary School in Green River recently saw student Parker Ryan receiving recognition for his clean-up efforts.

Ryan won $50 for his drawing that went in conjunction with Green River’s clean-up program entitled “Pride in Property, Pride in Green River.” His artwork of the elementary school will be showcased on posters and other signage. The city’s code enforcement officer, Phillip Stubblefield, explained that Ryan is proud of his school and its cleanliness.

“We want people in Green River to not only be proud of our schools, but the community as a whole. We have a long way to go, but with the help of property owners and the community, we can all do our part,” said Stubblefield.