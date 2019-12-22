Griswold Christmas Awards Presented to Worthy Homes

The Christmas season once again brought the annual Griswold Christmas Awards. These awards were given by the Price City Community Progress Committee on Tuesday.

The members of the committee were assigned sections of Price City to explore as they chose their favorite of many homes that were festively decorated. The yards that were selected had the “best Christmas theme and curb appeal.”

The members on the committee say that they love this tradition but it is very hard to just pick one yard for each section of Price.

Awards for 2019 were given to Carmen Humphrey and Rory Jones, the Potter residence, Steve Lessar, and Lee and Cici Averett. The progress committee wishes everyone in the community a merry Christmas and happy holidays.