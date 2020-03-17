Grow Your Youngsters Mind at Home With USU Extension

USU Extension in Emery County announced that, beginning March 17, staff members will be posting daily activities on their Facebook page for the local youth to complete. This effort was created in order for local youngsters to utilize their time spent at home while the schools are temporarily closed.

Those that wish to participate must complete the daily activity and post a picture on their Facebook. Those that do not want their photos on Facebook may also email them to alice.wadley@usu.edu.

The page will feature daily activities Monday through Friday until March 27. Youth that complete all of the activities on the days that they are assigned will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win cash prizes. All that complete the activities will also receive a t-shirt.

In order to be considered for the cash prizes, the activities must be completed and the photo must be submitted on the day that it is assigned and all that participate will receive a prize. These activities are open to the youth of the area up to the age of 18. Those with questions may call (435) 381-3535.