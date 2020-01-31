Gutsy Performance by Ekker, Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

In order to remain in first place, the Spartans had to go through the Broncos in Blanding. Emery came out with a lot of intensity and scored the game’s first six points. San Juan overcame its slow start and tied the game at 10. With seconds left in the first quarter, Jordan Ekker hit a step back three to make it 16-13 after one.

The momentum shifted in the second quarter to favor the Broncos. San Juan was up 27-18 before the Spartans fought back. Ekker and Brax Jensen hit back-to-back threes to start a 12-3 run to tie the game at 30. However, the Broncos got the last dagger this time and went up 33-30 by halftime.

San Juan extended its lead to 10 (44-34) with just over a minute left in the third. The Spartans began to battle their way back. Jensen drove to the basket and got three the old fashioned way. Emery forced a turnover with its full court press and Jensen then found Ekker in the corner, who hit the three to cut it to 44-40. The third quarter came to a close with the same score.

It was 45-40 favoring the Broncos when Jensen was fouled by Bronco Ryan Imlay on a shot attempt. Imlay did not like the call and was issued a technical for his comments. Jensen hit all four free throws to bring the Spartans within one point. Emery kept it close and eventually went on to tie the game at 49. The Spartans were then up by two (51-49) when the Broncos went on a fast break. The potential tying play was denied when Riggs Griffen hustled down the court and broke up a pass. The extra effort kept two points off the board as Emery was able to keep the Broncos from scoring on the possession.

Ekker helped the Spartans take a four-point lead on his ensuing layup. With 3:30 left in the game, Emery called off the dogs, hoping to hold onto the lead. The strategy nearly backfired when the Broncos came back and had a chance to win at the end of regulation. It was tied at 53 apiece heading into overtime.

The Broncos struck first in overtime, 55-53. Jensen then drove down the lane and kicked it out to Justin Rasmussen, who hit a corner three to put the Spartans back on top. Emery had a chance to extend the lead after Jensen ripped the ball away but came up empty. San Juan then took advantage of a steal with a quick layup and retook the lead 57-56.

The Spartans were on their heels after another turnover. Kyler Wilstead stepped up big and intercepted a pass to keep Emery within one. At that time, Ekker drove down the paint and was fouled. He made both attempts at the charity stripe to make it 58-57 Emery. Rasmussen then came up with a huge rebound and was fouled. He went 1-2 at the line to make it 59-57. On the other end of the court, Riggs deflected the ball into Wilstead’s hands. Kyler was later fouled and converted both shots to put Emery up 61-57. The Spartans held tough on defense and were rewarded with a 62-59 gritty victory.

Ekker finished with a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds. Jensen recorded 21 points, seven assists and four steals while Wilstead had 12 rebounds and four steals. Seth Justice added another three steals to 14 as a team on the night.

The Spartans (14-3, 6-1) will next need to fend off their rivals, the Dinos (7-11, 2-5), on Friday. Catch all the action from the Spartan Center live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.