Harlem Wizards Slam into Carbon County *Photo Gallery*

The Harlem Wizards blazed through Carbon County as AJB Broadcasting and USU Eastern presented a fun-filled event on Thursday. Beginning early that morning with radio interviews and visits to local schools, the event culminated in the USU Eastern BDAC that evening as crowds packed the stands.

The event at the BDAC featured a combination of skill, humor and athleticism. Local faces also got in on the action, taking to the court against the Wizards.

“We want to give a huge shoutout to everyone that made last night possible,” the KWSA team shared following the event. “Thank you to all of our amazing sponsors and, of course, to all of our fans and listeners for always making our events so fun. We love you all and we will continue to bring these fun events to Carbon and Emery counties.”