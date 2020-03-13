Health Advocacy Groups Urge Utah Legislature to Adopt Proven Policies to Stem Youth Epidemic

Press Release

More than 5.3 million U.S. students now use e-cigarettes – an increase of over 3 million in just two years, according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey. In Utah, 600 kids under the age of 18 become new daily smokers each year. To fight back against this threat to our communities, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids call on the Utah Legislature to protect future generations from a lifelong addiction to tobacco.

Joint statement from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids:

We urge our legislators to put Utah children first and support evidence-based comprehensive strategies that have been proven to limit youth access and lower the use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. These include:

Increasing the price of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, through regular and significant tax increases

Fully funding tobacco prevention and cessation programs as recommended by CDC

Implementing measures for active enforcement, such as retailer licensing and penalties, including license suspension and revocation for non-compliant retailers who sale to youth, and by limiting the quantity and location of tobacco retailers

– ensuring that local cities and counties in Utah have the authority to pass tobacco-related laws to protect youth from the tobacco industry

Ending the sale of ALL flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes

On behalf of our patients and communities, we are concerned and committed to reducing tobacco use and ending the growing epidemic of tobacco use among youth. We are facing a public health crisis and protecting our kids’ health should be a top priority.

A recent American Heart Association poll of Utah voters shows significant support for addressing Utah’s youth epidemic via legislation targeting the price of and access to tobacco products.

77% support taxing e-cigarettes at the same level as combustible cigarettes

We applaud the work that has been done to date to impose a tax on e-cigarettes. However, we oppose concurrent efforts aimed at lowering the tax, and consequently the price, of certain tobacco products. Decades of evidence prove increasing tobacco taxes is one of the most effective ways to reduce tobacco use, especially among kids.

Lawmakers have the overwhelming support of the public on these important measures. We call on the Legislature to implement comprehensive policies and not make concessions to the tobacco industry. The same industry that has created this public health crisis should not be trusted to end it.

The proven tobacco control measures Utah voters support will move us forward in the fight against Big Tobacco, protect our children from a lifelong addiction to tobacco, help those who want to quit, and save lives.

The Cicero Group poll contacted a demographically representative sample of 798 registered voters. The survey has a sampling margin of error of 3.48%. The poll was conducted in February by Cicero Group for the American Heart Association.