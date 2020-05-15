Health Department Announces New COVID-19 Case in Carbon County

After weeks of not having a new positive COVID-19 case in Carbon County, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced on Friday that a new case has been confirmed.

The new Carbon County case brings the county’s total to eight overall, seven of which have recovered. In Emery County, five have tested positive for COVID-19 and all have recovered. In Grand County, all four that tested positive have recovered.

As of May 15, an estimated 1,900 tests have been conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

For more information on COVID-19 throughout the region as well as the state, please visit SEUHEALTH.COM or CORONAVIRUS.UTAH.GOV.