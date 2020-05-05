Health Department Announces New COVID-19 Case in Grand County

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced a new positive COVID-19 case in Grand County. This comes on the heels of an announcement earlier that day that all 15 COVID-19 patients in the region have recovered from the virus.

The new case in Grand brings the county’s total to four, three of which have recovered. Seven patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Carbon County, all of which have recovered. In Emery County, five have tested positive and all have recovered.

As of Monday, an estimated 1,320 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the region.

For more information on COVID-19 in the local area and throughout the state, please visit seuhealth.com or coronavirus.utah.gov.