Health Department Announces New COVID-19 Cases in Carbon County

On Sunday afternoon, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced new COVID-19 cases within its region. According to the department, two new Carbon County residents have tested positive for the virus.

Before now, 11 in Carbon County had tested positive for the virus and all had recovered. The two new cases brings the county’s total to 13 with seven cases being residents and six being non-residents.

In addition, seven have tested positive for COVID-19 in Emery County. Five were residents and two were non-residents; all have recovered.

Grand County has the only other active case within the region. With 11 residents testing positive, 10 have recovered while one remains active.

In total, the Southeast Utah region has had 32 positive tests. An estimated 2,950 tests have been conducted. For more information on the virus and its local impact, please visit SEUHEALTH.COM.