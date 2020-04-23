Health Department Begins Approving Mitigation Plans, Businesses Slowly Reopen

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) released a revised public health order on April 15 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This order is scheduled to be in effect until May 4 and addressed businesses that have been restricted or closed as a result of the novel coronavirus.
In the order, the health department announced that it would begin accepting mitigation plans from businesses beginning April 16. These plans must include details on how businesses, if given permission to reopen, would implement safety standards to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“Southeast Utah Health Department recognizes that all business will open at some point,” the public health order read. “In Southeast Utah, these businesses generally do not attract tourists, but serve the local population.”
While lodging restrictions remain the same, food service has been amended to match the order from the Utah Department of Health. This allows individuals to order food from inside an establishment; however, dine-in services are still prohibited.
“We will continue to work with local partners and businesses to determine when and how to best begin to welcome visitors back to the area and to emphasize that mitigation measures are not expected to eliminate disease transmission, but are expected to reduce transmission rates in a way that will continue to ‘flatten the curve,'” the order stated.
A list of businesses with approved mitigation plans are listed by county below. For more information on business operations, please contact the specific business directly.
Carbon County Approved Businesses
Great Clips
Camla’s Nails by Design
Foxy’s Hair and Nail Den
Scissor Talk
Seven 22nd Med Spa
The Mane Place
Fierce MMA
Lux Salon
Bellasano Salon and Spa
Nail Glam
Brow Bar
Perfect Touch Beauty Supply and Salon
Artistry Nails
Shear Joy
Amber’s Hair Care
Salon Vivid
Beauty for Ashes Nail and Hair Salon
Lenzi Lashes
Esthetics by Bre
Leona’s Locks
Barbara’s Hair Design
Artistic Nails
Beth’s Beauty Bar
Patty Whacks Hair Salon
Talk of the Town Salon
Gent’s Hairstyling
Locks-N-Lashes: Pixie Nails By Ash
Linda’s Beautique
Hand Candy Tattoo
Noize Tattoo, L.L.C. Apparel and Design
The Studio @ Southeastern Integrative Healing Arts Center
Sunset Glow Tanning
The Nail Shoppe Company
Lash Out Loud
Hbrook Brows (located: Eastern Utah Women’s Health Clinic)
Stacy’s Space
Southeastern Integrative Healing Arts Center
The Klip Shop
DeLayna Barr Salon
Castle Country Athletics
Emery County Approved Businesses
Heather’s Salon & Nails
The Main Salon
Shear Perfection
Hair Haven
Balanced Body Massage Therapy
Beauty By Alysa
Lacey’s Salon
The Workout PLACE
Southeastern Utah Aerial Studio
GRIT Fitness
Hair Cellar
Dawn’s Nails
Hair Ease
Tough As Nails
Christy’s Salon Sensations
Grand County Approved Businesses
Alberta’s images
Amber Waves Salon
Parriott’s Hair Salon
South Town Gym
The Gym on 5th
Poise Esthetics
Scarlet Rox Salon
Lisa Albert LMT Healing Bodywork
Ooh La La Esthetics
Joyces Color and Cut Salon
Morgi’s Hair Therapy
Beauty by Whitney
Lotus Massage
Laura ‘s Hair Safari
Susette’s Massage and Body Work
Sage & Stone Salon
Lee Nails
Anne Howe
M.C.’s Healing Arts
Tip To Toe
Prickly Pear Studio
Legends Barber Shop
Norm’s Barber Shop
ELIZABETH LAMOUREUX Salon