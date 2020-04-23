Health Department Begins Approving Mitigation Plans, Businesses Slowly Reopen

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) released a revised public health order on April 15 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This order is scheduled to be in effect until May 4 and addressed businesses that have been restricted or closed as a result of the novel coronavirus.

In the order, the health department announced that it would begin accepting mitigation plans from businesses beginning April 16. These plans must include details on how businesses, if given permission to reopen, would implement safety standards to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Southeast Utah Health Department recognizes that all business will open at some point,” the public health order read. “In Southeast Utah, these businesses generally do not attract tourists, but serve the local population.”

While lodging restrictions remain the same, food service has been amended to match the order from the Utah Department of Health. This allows individuals to order food from inside an establishment; however, dine-in services are still prohibited.

“We will continue to work with local partners and businesses to determine when and how to best begin to welcome visitors back to the area and to emphasize that mitigation measures are not expected to eliminate disease transmission, but are expected to reduce transmission rates in a way that will continue to ‘flatten the curve,'” the order stated.

A list of businesses with approved mitigation plans are listed by county below. For more information on business operations, please contact the specific business directly.

