Health Department Releases Expected Amendments Coming May 1

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) released the expected amendments to the public health order that has been in place in response to COVID-19. The amendments are expected to go into effect on May 1 and last through May 25.

According to SEUHD, food establishments in Carbon, Emery and Grand counties are predicted to be allowed indoor and outdoor dining privileges. This includes some limits, such as six-foot spacing between parties as well as strict cleaning and safety procedures.

Camping in Carbon and Emery counties is expected to see a lift on restrictions; however, increased sanitation practices will need to be implemented and social distancing should be practiced. The same will be true for overnight lodging in the two counties as well.

In Grand County, camping will be available to essential visitors and county residents as well as residents of Green River. Social distancing should still be practiced and camps should include 10 people or less of the same immediate family.

Overnight lodging in Grand County will be allowed reservations with occupancy limitations based on the size of the facility. A 72-hour rest period is required based on scientific studies indicating that the COVID-19 virus can remain stable on certain surfaces for up to three days, according to the SEUHD.

For more information on the expected amendments and other businesses impacted by the public health order, please click here. The formal amendments to the public health order will be released on May 1.