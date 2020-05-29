HEAT Program Clients Now Eligible for Stimulus Assistance for Utility Bills

The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) HEAT program has made some adjustments due to struggles that come with the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of these changes is that the HEAT program is now being offered year-round. Another is that, due to knowing that many of the clients are struggling, SEUALG was able to receive additional funding from the Federal CARES Act to assist clients in need. Those that applied for HEAT assistance are eligible to receive a stimulus benefit in the amount of $550 toward an active utility account.

Those that have not applied for HEAT assistance but wish to can do so by calling (435) 613-0100. Additional stimulus benefits may be applied for by calling the same number. Those that qualify should note that the benefit will not be given automatically.