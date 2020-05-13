Help Russell Cellular Give Back to the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties

The month of May not only welcomes the warmer weather, but it is also Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental health awareness is very important to the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties as its mission is to educate, promote and spread awareness for a healthier community with an emphasis on mental health and suicide prevention.

The squad works closely with many agencies in the area to ensure that community members are aware that there are avenues and resources that are willing to help in times of need. With this in mind, Russell Cellular is ready to give back to them. Show your support for the squad by purchasing any of the RC Cares PopSockets or making a monetary donation. All of the proceeds from the purchase or donation will then be donated directly to the HOPE Squad.

Russel Cellular, Price’s authorized Verizon retailer, is located at 1177 E. Main Street.