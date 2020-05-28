Helper American Legion Finalizes Rosters *Photo Gallery*

Tryouts for Helper’s 19U and 17U American Legion teams concluded on Tuesday. Although the teams are awaiting finalized schedules, their rosters have been set.

The 2020 Helper Merchants 19U team will consist of Braxton Bennett, Nathan Richens, Tyler Wright, Kade Dimick, Cayden Steele, Jordan Wright, Rylan Lupo, Cooper Schade, Brayton Nielsen, Derick Robison, Keaton Rich, Rylan Hart, Jordan Fossat, Jacob Vasquez and Wyatt Falk.

The 2020 Helper Merchants 17U team includes Dallen O’Neil, Beau Vea, James Castro, Landon Powell, Jared Saccomanno, Camden Wilson, Chet Anderson, Ridge Nelson, Quade Henrie, Colton Lowe, Braxtin Henrie, CJ Smuin, Maizen Prichard, Peyton Molinar, Diego Vega, Skyler Madden, Preston Martinez and Aiden Cowley.

Check back to ETV News for schedules as they are released as well as coverage of the games.