Helper American Legion Tryouts Annouced

Another example of things returning to normal came on Wednesday afternoon when Dakota Cisneros, Helper American Legion head coach, announced that the team would be hosting tryouts on Monday and Tuesday (May 25 and 26) at 6:30 p.m. in Helper. Those 19 and under that would like to showcase their talents are welcome to come out and try to make the team.

For many, the report comes as a breath of fresh air, as the condition in the area begins to normalized. It will be great to see kids competing and running around the baseball diamonds this summer.