Helper Arts Festival Added to This Year’s List of Cancellations

Press Release

The Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival’s Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s show. The festival takes months of planning and this is the best course of action in protecting not only our community, but our visiting artists and guests.

The Helper Arts Festival has evolved over the last 25 years, promoting our town, economics and inspiring future generations of artists in our community. Even as Utah moves into a “yellow” phase, large public gatherings are still unadvisable and should be avoided.

While it was hard for the board to finalize this decision, the effect of this global pandemic has reached far and wide, and continues to have a stronghold on our daily lives.

This is why the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel may just be the Helper Art Festival in 2021. By next August, our city’s restaurants and stores will once again be able to function at their pre-coronavirus capacity, events will be able to continue as planned, artists will be traveling from show to show, and we can all get together for an experience in art, music and film.

We remain committed to our vision of encouraging arts and culture in Carbon County and look forward to hosting a great festival in 2021. We hope to see you all on Helper’s historic Main Street August 2021!

For more information, please contact: helperartsfestival@gmail.com