Helper Citizen Charged With Homicide Following Mailbox Dispute

In October of 2019, Rikhard Tallent, 72 years of age, engaged in a physical altercation with two nearby residents. The dispute allegedly began as Tallent discovered that Max Heino, 85, removed his mailbox from Heino’s stand and placed it on Tallent’s property.

As the argument grew more heated, Heino’s wife reportedly attempted to step between the two males to prevent further damage. Tallent then pushed the wife out of the way, which allegedly resulted injuries to her face and knee.

Reportedly, as Tallent began punching and kicking Heino, his wife called the police. Tallent left the scene before authorities arrived. However, upon inspection, it was discovered that Tallent had two warrants out for his arrest. He was arrested and initially charged with two counts of assault, which is two class B misdemeanors.

A week later, Heino passed away. Five months after the altercation, Tallent’s first assault charge was changed to a homicide by assault charge.