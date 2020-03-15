Helper City Announces Closures

Press Release

In support of the Governor’s recommendations from his press conference, Helper City has elected to close the Helper Library and Western Mining and Railroad Museum beginning Monday, March 16 until further notice. All employees will continue to work throughout the closures.

During the conference, parties stressed any event consisting of more than 100 people should be cancelled, and special consideration of parties who are 60 are older should not gather in groups larger than 20. Good hygiene is the best mechanism to fight COVID-19 as medical resources continue to research potential vaccinations. If you are ill, please take proper precautions and stay home to protect those around you who may not have the best immune systems to combat this virus.