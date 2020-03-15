Helper City Announces Closures

Press Release
In support of the Governor’s recommendations from his press conference, Helper City has elected to close the Helper Library and Western Mining and Railroad Museum beginning Monday, March 16 until further notice. All employees will continue to work throughout the closures.
During the conference, parties stressed any event consisting of more than 100 people should be cancelled, and special consideration of parties who are 60 are older should not gather in groups larger than 20. Good hygiene is the best mechanism to fight COVID-19 as medical resources continue to research potential vaccinations. If you are ill, please take proper precautions and stay home to protect those around you who may not have the best immune systems to combat this virus.
The Governor anticipates providing another update in two weeks and will likely have additional recommendations at that time. Once those are presented, we will determine if April’s First Friday will be cancelled.
These is no cause to panic; these are proactive measures meant to reduce the spread of the virus. Let’s continue to treat everyone with respect and care as we get through this. Please contact the Southeastern Utah Health Department with any specific questions as they will serve as your best, local source of information regarding COVID-19. Accurate information will assist in mitigating fear and should come from reliable information sources.