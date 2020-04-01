Helper City Earns International Dark Sky Community Designation

Helper City Press Release

Helper City and the International Dark-Sky Association are pleased to announce Helper as an International Dark Sky Community, a place recognized for its quality night skies and a commitment to protecting and sharing natural darkness.

The local area Dark Sky Observers have led regular astronomy programs and special events in the area over the last two years. International dark sky community certification gives Helper support to grow dark skies programs and creates economic opportunities for neighboring communities through astronomy-based tourism.

“I am both honored and grateful the International Dark-Sky Association has recognized our ongoing efforts to share dark skies with the community and our guests,” Lenise Peterman, Helper City’s Mayor, said. “This certification is the culmination of more than two years’ efforts to preserve dark skies. Certification reaffirms our commitment to educate and improve night skies through the use of more energy-efficient, sustainable lighting. I would like to thank all who have helped make this possible.” Helper is proud to be the second community certified in Utah and the 25th in the world.

The International Dark Sky Places Program was founded in 2001 to encourage communities, parks and protected areas around the world to preserve and protect dark sites through responsible lighting policies and public education.