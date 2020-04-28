Helper City Earns Tree City Certification

Helper City Press Release

Helper City is proud to add the Tree City certification to its growing list of accomplishments.

The Tree City USA program has been “greening up” communities across America since 1976. It is a movement that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees.

There are four core standards of sound urban forestry management: having a tree board, having a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.

Over the past year, Helper City has committed to better tree management and care in public areas.

“By securing Tree City certification, Helper City is positioned to pursue grant funding for the planting and care of trees in public spaces,” Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman said. “I am excited to explore these new funding opportunities to continue to improve and beautify our community.”

Arbor Day celebrations, generally held in April, have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Helper City will still have an Arbor Day proclamation at its’ May city council meeting.