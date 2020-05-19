Helper City Presents First Yard of the Month Awards

At the April Helper City Council meeting, Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith proposed that the city implement yard of the month awards to recognize the hardworking citizens in the area that take pride in maintaining and beautifying their homes and yards.

This was approved by the council, though the awards could not begin until the following month as time was needed to design and obtain the signs. The first awards were recently presented by Councilwoman Goldsmith.

There are two awards that will be given monthly. The first is the most improved yard and the second is the yard of the month. Yards were observed as Councilwoman Goldsmith drove through the city and admired the many great yards. The most improved yard of the month went to Chris and Frankie Ori while Orlando and Virginia Ochoa were named as the yard of the month recipients.

These yards will be able to proudly display their signs. Those hoping to win will be given another chance as more yards will be chosen in June.